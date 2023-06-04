From waste management to multi-level parking, Ayodhya gets a civic makeover

By Pawan Tripathi

Ayodhya, June 4 The construction of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya will completely transform the holy city.



With the municipal corporation and the district administration busy renovating the old Ayodhya, work is also going on for solid waste management, liquid waste management and multi-level parking in Ayodhya.

The liquid waste falling into the Saryu river has been completely stopped. For its disposal the municipal corporation has implemented several schemes in which many sewage treatment plants (STP) are being set up.

The municipal commissioner of Ayodhya told that a hybrid plan has been prepared. Along with this, the work on the solid waste plant is almost complete.

Along with the drainage pattern for grey water and black water for liquid waste, a treatment plant is also being constructed.

"A new STP of 12 million litres per day (MLD) is currently functional and one STP of 6 MLD is completed. Simultaneously, another STP of 33 MLD is under construction which will handle District 1 Part 2 of Ayodhya," he said.

Underground drainage work is also going on. Along with this, Kaushalya Sadan is being constructed in which there will be space for destitute women and children.

He said that there are many government schemes which are working in Ayodhya.

