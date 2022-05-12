G-23 stand in Congress' Chintan Shivir unclear

New Delhi, May 12 As Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders boarded a train to Rajasthan's Udaipur to participate in three-day brainstorming session, beginning from Friday, there is no clarity that the G-23 dissidents group's strategy and if they will propose the changes which has been mooted by them to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Even the G-23 leaders - many of whom have been accomodated in various committees in the run up for the 'Chintan Shivir'. Sources within the group say that they will think over the matter during the event before any comment.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday said that Udaipur will be new milestone of hope, aspiration and change as India is "enduring a painful and vicious assault on its democracy, economy and societal harmony".

Addressing a press conference, General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said: "Congress was born out of a determined struggle to liberate India and its people from the shackles of oppression, discrimination, bigotry and the policy of divide and rule. In these trying times, when 'Divide and Rule' has become the state policy, we resolve to re-dedicate ourselves to 'nav sankalp', that is, to once again propel India onto the path of progress, prosperity and societal harmony."

"The road map shall provide a way forward not only to the Congress to meet up with the current set of reverses and challenges, but will also pave the way for a resilient, strong and inclusive nation," he added.

It is also likely that a clamour for former party President Rahul Gandhi's return will be raised by some quarters in the party, sources said.

