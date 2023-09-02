G20 Summit: Delhi Police conducts full dress rehearsals

New Delhi, Sep 2 The Delhi Police conducted comprehensive dress rehearsals for the upcoming G20 Summit on Saturday.

They oversaw the procession of caravans from various parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district.

The rehearsal session began at 8:30 a.m and will continue to 12 p.m.

Further rehearsals are also scheduled for 4:30 p.m to 6 p.m, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m.

Commuters were strongly encouraged to utilize the metro services due to expected traffic disruptions.

Throughout the carcade rehearsals, traffic restrictions will be in place at several key locations, including Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath roundabout,

Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg, among others, according to officials.

The traffic police said that passengers going towards railway stations will be able to use their private vehicles, Auto-rickshaws, taxis for travelling to New Delhi railway station and Old Delhi railway station.

However, in case of road journeys they may face some congestion and consequent delays. Therefore, they are advised to keep sufficient time at hand. For easier and more convenient access to railway stations passengers are advised to make maximum use of Metro services,” they said.

The traffic advisory further advised that passengers going towards the airport are advised to make maximum use of Metro services, especially the Airport Express Line connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport T3.

“City Bus Services will not be affected at large. However, they may be diverted from certain road stretches in New Delhi District depending upon the real time traffic situation,” it said.

“Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections. People are also requested to plan their journey in advance with sufficient time at hand to avoid inconvenience,” it added.

