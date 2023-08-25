G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police suggests passengers to take metro for IGI airport

New Delhi, Aug 25 With traffic regulations in place for the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, motorists are advised to anticipate longer travel times, said a Delhi Traffic Police official on Friday.

The traffic cops said that passengers planning to travel to the airport during this period are encouraged to utilise metro services, particularly the Airport Express Line that connects New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport Terminal-3.

As per advisory, people coming from Dwarka to T3 can take the Blue Line to Dwarka Sector 21 Station and then switch to the Airport Express Line to reach IGI Airport T3.

From New Delhi to T3 passengers can utilise the Yellow Line to reach New Delhi Station, then transfer to the Airport Express Line for IGI Airport T3. Alternatively, take the Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium to IGI Airport T3.

“From South Delhi to T3 commuters can catch the Pink Line to Dhaula Kuan Station and switch to the Airport Express Line for IGI Airport T3. Alternatively, take the Magenta Line to Hauz Khas Station, switch to the Yellow Line at Dilli Haat-INA Station, then proceed to the Pink Line at Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station before boarding the Airport Express Line to IGI Airport T3,” stated the advisory.

Passengers who want to travel from West Delhi to T3 can board the Blue Line to Rajouri Garden Station then take the Pink Line to Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station before switching to the Airport Express Line for IGI Airport T3.

“From North Delhi to T3, travellers can use the Red Line to reach Kashmere Gate Station, switch to the Yellow Line at New Delhi Station, and proceed to the Airport Express Line for IGI Airport T3,” the advisory read.

Passengers travelling to East Delhi to T3 can take the Pink Line to Welcome Station, then switch to the Red Line at Kashmere Gate Station, proceed to the Yellow Line at New Delhi Station, and finally transfer to the Airport Express Line for IGI Airport T3.

A senior traffic police official said that road journeys to IGI Airport will be affected from midnight on September 7 to 10:59 p.m on September 10.

“Passengers choosing to travel by road are advised to allow for sufficient travel time and follow these recommended routes,” it said.

Commuters travelling from Gurugram to T3 can follow NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, Old Delhi Gurugram Road, UER II, and the service road along NH-48 to reach T3 Terminal Road.

