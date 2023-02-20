Gadkari lays foundation for Divyang Park in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 20 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday laid the foundation stone for the world's largest Divyang Park Anubhuti Inclusive Park in Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said that instead of sympathy, this park will show empathy, hence this park has been named Anubhuti Divyang Park.

Gadkari said that through this park, the message of inclusion will reach the whole world.

"The park will have adapted facilities for all 21 types of disabilities like touch and smell garden, hydrotherapy unit, water therapy, independent room for mentally challenged children, mother," the minister said.

Gadkari also said that Nagpur is one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

In 2016, the Central government had passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

"Taking initiative under this, the Central government has created some Divyang Parks in south India and Madhya Pradesh. In this series, Anubhuti Inclusive Park is being built for disabled children and general citizens on the Pardi campus in Nagpur," he said.

The minister said that a provision of about Rs 12 crore was made by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the park being built in an area of 90,000 sq ft.

He added that various projects have been conceptualised for the disabled as well as the general public and senior citizens.

