Gandhis, Cong also selling country's highest civilian honour: BJP

New Delhi, April 24 Reacting to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor's allegation that he was forced to buy an M.F. Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the BJP on Sunday alleged that Gandhis and Congress are not just extortionist but were also selling the country's highest civilian honour to the highest bidder.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said: "When the Congress was in power, Priyanka Gandhi put pressure to ensure that the painting worth Rs 2 crore is bought by Kapoor."

"Rana Kapoor did not want to pay Rs 2 crore for the painting, but the ministers in the then Congress government put pressure on him that if he does not buy the painting from Priyanka Gandhi, then the Gandhi family will wreak havoc on him. To force him to buy the painting, Kapoor was told that he will get Padma Bhushan," Bhatia said.

Bhatia further alleged that when Congress was in power, members of Gandhi family used to pressurise that some paintings be brought using proceeds of crimes.

"Kapoor was pressured by Priyanka Gandhi through the former minister to buy a painting worth Rs 2 crore," Bhatia said.

The BJP spokesperson asked Congress and Priyanka Gandhi to clarify if such a painting was sold for Rs 2 crore by putting pressure and luring Rana Kapoor with Padma Vibhushan.

In-charge of BJP's national information and technology department Amit Malviya tweeted, "It is quite clear from Rana Kapoor's confession to the ED that the Gandhis and Congress are not just extortionist but were also selling the country's highest civilian honour to the highest bidder or durbaris, who did their bidding. It was an instrument to buy loyalty or silence."

"The truth of the 'award wapsi' gang is now unravelling. They could either be people who had bought these awards or were beholden to the Gandhis for the crumbs they may have received off their table. Their dissent at that time was politically motivated and it is no more a secret," Malviya added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor