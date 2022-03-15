Gehlot govt in a fix over making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free

Jaipur, March 15 The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan seems to be in a fix regarding the film 'The Kashmir Files' as a few Congress leaders have raised a demand to make the film tax-free while the others have warned against the move or else stay prepared for a protest.

Senior Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma has raised a demand that the film should be made tax free. He said he would write to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding that the film be made tax free in the state as it shows how the Pandits have been subjected to atrocities in Kashmir.

BJP leader Rajendra Rathod argued that many Kashmiri Pandits who have fled the Valley after being victims of violence now reside in Rajasthan. To apply a soothing balm to their wounds, this film should be made tax free so that the public can know the reality.

Meanwhile, a minister, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas clarified that the decision will be taken after watching the film. He said that no decision can be taken without watching the film.

RLP convenor and Nagaur MPA Hanuman Beniwal also raised the demand for making The Kashmir Files tax-free across India.

Meanwhile, Congress Gujjar leader Himmat Singh said, "People with the Sangh ideology are putting pressure on the Rajasthan government and CM Ashok Gehlot to get the movie #Thekashmirfiles tax free. I request that this demand is not in the public interest of the people of Rajasthan. If this movie is made tax free, then we will be forced to hit the streets," he added.

