Gehlot meets families of Raj men charred to death in Haryana, announces financial aid

Jaipur, March 2 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met the families of Nasir and Junaid who were charred to death in Haryana and extended financial help.

Financial aid of Rs one lakh in cash and a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakh was announced for Nasir's wife and daughter.

Similarly, for Junaid's wife and 6 children, Rs 1 lakh in cash and FD of Rs 4 lakh was announced.

Overall, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh was given to Nasir's family and Rs 35 lakh to Junaid's family.

Gehlot reached Ghatmika village in the Pahadi police station area of Bharatpur. He met 30-35 family members of Nasir and Junaid in a tent in Ghatmika village. Gehlot also met Junaid's 6 children.

Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, CS Usha Sharma, ADG Umesh Mishra were also present along with the Chief Minister. Gehlot reached Bharatpur's Ghatmika village from Jaipur by helicopter at 1.45 p.m. on Thursday. Dotasra also reached Ghatmika in a helicopter.

The murder of Nasir and Junaid, residents of Ghatmika village in Bharatpur district, in Haryana seems to be taking a political turn as AIMIM national convenor Asaduddin Owaisi is holding meetings across the country on this issue.

A few days ago, he also visited Bharatpur and attacked both the Congress and the BJP on this issue.

A few days back, Internet services were stopped in Kaman, Pahadi and Nagar areas of Bharatpur for two days. When Gehlot reached Ghatmika village, heavy police force was deployed outside the village.

No one was given permission to go inside the village. Gehlot expressed condolences to the families of Nasir and Junaid.

