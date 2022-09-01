Gehlot pulls up engineers over poor condition of roads

Jaipur, Sep 1 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday criticised the engineers of the Public Works Department over the bad condition of roads in the state.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister inaugurated 113 roads built at a cost of Rs 3,324 crore in the state.

During a live ceremony, he said: "Everything is acceptable but compromise on the quality of roads will not be accepted."

Gehlot said that nowadays, many engineers become partners of contractors.

"The contractor then compromises on the quality and also maintains the relationship with the business partner. Due to the nexus, the quality of roads becomes so bad that they break within six months. A lot has changed with the passage of time, corruption has increased a lot," he said.

"We are also getting a third party investigation done after making the roads. I want to say bluntly that the responsibility lies with the Chief Engineer... compromising on the quality of roads will not be tolerated," he added.

Speaking on his Jodhpur trip during which he had to travel by helicopter due to bad condition of roads, he said: "I have come from Jodhpur on Wednesday. The roads have been ruined. I had to say that the officials who have to stay here will have to repair them."

"When the contractor takes the tender, it is his responsibility to maintain that road. The contractor deliberately does not repair the road and the public suffers. People suffer because of carelessness."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor