General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023
By IANS | Published: December 31, 2022 10:51 AM 2022-12-31T10:51:03+5:30 2022-12-31T11:20:35+5:30
United Nations, Dec 31 The General Assembly has approved an annual regular budget for the UN of about ...
United Nations, Dec 31 The General Assembly has approved an annual regular budget for the UN of about $3.396 billion.
The 2023 budget is higher than that of 2022, which stood at $3.122 billion, reports Xinhua news agency.
The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.
The world body has a separate peacekeeping budget, which has a fiscal cycle ending on June 30.
The regular budget covers the calendar year.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app