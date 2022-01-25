Gita Press' Radheshyam Khemka honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

New Delhi, Jan 25 Radheshyam Khemka, former President of Gita Press Gorakhpur, has been posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award in the field of literature and education.

He has died in Varanasi in April 2021.

Khemka, during his 40 years of association with Gita Press, had edited several religious books. He also had edited many religious magazines, such as 'Kalyan Patrika'

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said by awarding Padma Vibhushan to Khemka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the literature of Uttar Pradesh.

Many leaders including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have expressed happiness over the award to Khemka.

Khemka did his masters in Sanskrit from Banaras Hindu University and had also received the title of Sahityaratna. For the last 38 years of his life, he provided unpaid service to Gita Press.

In 2002, he established a 'Veda Vidyalaya' in Varanasi for children in the age group of 8 to 12 years.

