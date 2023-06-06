Global south a victim of several challenges, says Jaishankar

New Delhi, June 6 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that the world today is facing several challenges which are impacting people's lives and the global south has been a particular victim.

He said this while addressing the first India-Namibia joint commission meeting in Windhoek along with Namibian deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah on Monday evening.

"Today as we meet, we cannot be oblivious to the world, to the challenges that the international order is facing in different respects and because they do impact the lives of our people, and the global south has been a particular victim, of what has been happening in the world for the last three or four years.

"The health, economic and social challenges posed by the post-pandemic combined with the debt crises with high interest rates, tensed geopolitical situations, besides the ecological, economic and social costs of climate change. I think these have all combined today to really create a very challenging international situation," Jaishankar said.

"So this is a time, of course, for countries like us to work together, to think together, to cooperate on the international stage. But that is best done by also forging a strong bilateral partnership," he added.

The external affairs minister expressed hope that "the joint commission would become a platform for ideas, for innovations, for exchanges of skills and technologies. And we will see in a range of areas like pharmaceuticals and health, green and clean energy, because we too are increasingly getting involved in green hydrogen in the digital era."

Describing the inaugural joint commission as a momentous occasion, Jaishankar said, "Today is a unique and momentous occasion because the joint commission, which would steer forward our relationship, which will obviously review and assess the progress we have made, would come up with new ideas and suggestions. And this process of high-level visits and constant dialogue, which is backed up by a platform, will surely help us to navigate our partnership better in times to come."

