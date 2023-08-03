Global tenders invited to manage B’luru traffic jams: K'taka Deputy CM

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Aug 3 The Congress government in Karnataka has invited global tenders to manage the infamous traffic jams in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told mediapersons in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said that a discussion was held with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in this regard and he had responded positively.

He said that Union Minister has asked him to submit a detailed project report.

"A global tender had been floated through the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA)... The last date for submitting tender is August 8," he said.

"I have met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday regarding managing Bengaluru traffic. Four national highways pass through Bengaluru and vehicles which come through these highways have increased the volume of traffic in the city resulting in traffic jams. The action has to be taken to ease the traffic... I requested him for cooperation in this direction," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

The picture of Bengaluru had to be changed by managing the traffic. Though Delhi and Mumbai have more traffic, the traffic in Bengaluru is discussed often as it is recognised as an "international city", he said.

"... Already companies from Singapore, (and) Israel have shared their ideas (to manage traffic jams). We have asked them to participate in the tender floated through Expression of E-Trust and present their plans of managing traffic," Shivakumar added.

Basaavaraj Malagatti, former SP and who served as DCP in Bengaluru for a long time, told IANS that "these are all just statements". "Infrastructure needed to be developed in Bengaluru city... Bengaluru is witnessing 78 per cent development in Asia while the infrastructure development is 20 per cent. How can 20 per cent of development match 78 per cent of growth?" Malagatti said.

"There are 1.15 crores of vehicles in Bengaluru city apart from 10 to 12 lakh floating vehicles (which comes from outside). About 6,000 vehicles are registered everyday. There is no talk of widening of roads, infrastructure and signalling. Bengaluru has 14,000 kilometers of roads and 8,000 circles (crossings). It was assured that 7,000 cameras will be installed while only 3,000 cameras were installed till recently. Of them, there are only 500 to 700 intelligent CCTV cameras which can capture footage in day as well as night," he added.

"The steel bridge project to ease the huge traffic congestion near Hebbal in Bengaluru International Airport Road was opposed by the BJP... There is no funds available with the government for implementing guarantee schemes but they (state government) talk about taking Bengaluru to the standards of Singapore," Malagatti said.

"Between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. as well as from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., (traffic) officials should be on road. No senior officer is seen on roads in Bengaluru," he claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor