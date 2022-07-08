GMDA CCTV cameras to now track helmet and seat-belt violations

Gurugram, July 8 CCTV cameras installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) across various junctions in the city are now being equipped with Artificial Intelligence to track 'No Helmet', 'Wrong Side Driving' and 'Not Wearing Seat-Belt' violations to further strengthen traffic norms in Gurugram.

According to the GMDA, the traffic police have identified 38 spots prone to wrong side driving, which leads to potential accidents roads.

Additionally, most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets. Drivers and front-seat passengers in four-wheelers not wearing seat belts will also now come under the radar of CCTV surveillance.

"We have equipped almost 50 CCTV cameras with Artificial Intelligence to help nab violators of these offences. The live feed from these cameras will be monitored by the traffic police team in our Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in GMDA as well as in their traffic tower in Sushant Lok. We are working towards further expanding the traffic surveillance network in the city," said Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA.

Some key locations where frequent 'No Helmet' violations occur include Bakhtawar Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, IMT Manesar Entry, Ambedkar Chowk and Pataudi Chowk, while the menace of wrong side driving has been detected at IFFCO Chowk Metro, Galleria Market, Bristol Chowk, Sector 12 Chowk and Khushboo Chowk, among others.

The GMDA officials said these locations are being mapped through CCTV cameras which have also been integrated with National Informatics Centre (NIC) data so that an automatic e-challan can be generated after tracking the number plate of the vehicle violating the concerned traffic rule.

E-challan of Rs 500 for first-time violation of wrong side driving is being issued. The e-challan for 'No Helmet' violation is Rs 1,000 each time the violation is recorded.

Similarly, front-seat passengers not wearing seat belts will have to shell out Rs 1,000 as fine.

"Residents can now also track and pay all their traffic violation challans via the 'myGurugram' app of GMDA. One only needs to enter their vehicle number along with the car's engine number or chassis number to view the details of their challans and pay through this app," said P.K. Aggarwal, Advisor, Smart City, GMDA.

