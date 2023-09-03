‘Go to Pakistan’: Karnataka teacher tells two school boys

Bengaluru, Sep 3 A lady teacher in an Urdu school in Shivamogga in Karnataka was transferred after she drew the ire of people following her ordering two Muslim boys in her class ‘to go to Pakistan’.

The teacher was irritated after two Class 5 students were quarreling creating noise in the class. When the students continued their quarrel even after she reprimanded them, she got angry and asked the students ‘to go to Pakistan’.

According to the parents of the students, the teacher reportedly told them, “Go to Pakistan, this is a country of Hindus.”

Block Education Officer B. Ngaraju told media persons that she was a Kannada language teacher and was a regular employee for the last 26 years and has been teaching in the school for the past eight years.

He said that the teacher was transferred to another school and further departmental investigation will take place in the matter.

The Block Education Officer also said that appropriate action would be taken against the teacher after the inquiry report.

