Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP is a party that stands for Dalits, tribals" says BJP leader while announcing the candidates for Goa polls

BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh in a press conference announcing 34 candidates for Goa Assembly polls, on Thursday said, "BJP is a party that stands for Dalits, tribals. In Goa, BJP has given tickets to three STs and one SC in general seats. These communities see PM Modi as messiah."

BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. According to the list, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the party's candidate from Sanquelim. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margao. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the current Panaji MLA, has also been given the ticket.



Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.