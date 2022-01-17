Goa Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to release final list of candidates for Goa polls on 19 January

Every party is giving their best to win the 5 states assembly elections this year. In Goa where Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal is doing the door-to-door campaign, and now BJP is also doing their preparations in full swing, CM Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the BJP is will released their final list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections will be announced on January 19.

The meeting in this regard was held in the presence of Goa CM Pramod Sawant, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, G Kishan Reddy along with organization ministers. According to sources, the party is going to contest 38 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa this time. The party has also decided not to field its candidates in 2 Christian majority seats.

However, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a door-to-door election campaign in the St. Andre assembly, North Goa.

During his campaign, Kejriwal promised the citizens free electricity and jobs, "If AAP forms the government, people will get jobs, people will get free electricity and women will get financial support," said Kejriwal.

He also said that "People are excited to give chance to a new party and are looking for an honest alternative."

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.