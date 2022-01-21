Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Block committee, slams Congress over ticket denial

Benaulim Congress Committee president Menino Fernandes said that AICC senior election observer P Chidambaram did the opposite of what he promised the block committee. The Congress allots the Benaulim ticket to new entrant Anthony ‘Tony’ Dias against the wishes and without informing the block committee, while the four names which were recommended by the block committee, was not considered at all, those names were Edwin Barreto, Royla Fernandes, Francisco 'Mickky' Pacheco and Trevor Fernandes.

"I have to think about this development and then take a decision," Menino said.

"This is betrayal. I feel hurt that the ticket has been given to an import from TMC, who joined the party hardly 48 hours before," Royla said. She also pointed out that NCP has been in touch with her and she will decide her future plans. Barreto said, "the entire exercise of the block committee has been futile as true Congressmen have been sidelined."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.