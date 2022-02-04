Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Congress candidates take 'pledge of loyalty' in the presence of Rahul Gandhi

Leaders and candidates of Congress took 'pledge of loyalty' in the presence of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that they will be loyal to the party, "I will use my 5 years as a Congress MLA to work for the people of Goa and the betterment of the state" they said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Goa and has started door-to-door campaigning in Vasco along with Mormugao Congress candidate Sankalp Amonkar.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.