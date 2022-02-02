Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases the list of 24-star campaigners for the Goa polls

Nationalist Congress Party released a list of 24-star campaigners for the upcoming Goa assembly elections. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and others are the star campaigners of the elections.

Earlier, the reports were coming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Goa on February 2. He will hold a virtual rally in Goa CM Pramod Sawant's constituency Sanquelim ahead of assembly polls in the state. Before that Rahul Gandhi visited Punjab ahead of the assembly polls. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present in the visit. After this Gandhi addressed the “Navi Soch, Nava Punjab” virtual rally.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.