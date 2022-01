Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Former Goa CM Likely to Quit BJP, ahead of Goa polls

Former Goa BJP Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is likely to quit BJP ahead of Goa assembly polls, this development came after Parsekar was denied a ticket by the BJP yesterday. According to reports Parsekar is likely to contest solo in the elections now.

The BJP has also released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. According to the list, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the party's candidate from Sanquelim. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margao. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the current Panaji MLA, has also been given the ticket. Surprisingly the name of the late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is not on the list, to which many oppositions are taking a dig at BJP for not giving a ticket to Utpal Parrikar.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.