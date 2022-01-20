Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Goa CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim for Goa polls

Goa CM Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim in the Goa assembly elections.

Earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday spoke on his party's behalf and said "BJP has given stability in Goa and is fulfilling the goal of development envisioned by late former CM Manohar Parrikar...No serious law and order issue in Goa since BJP took charge."

However yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal declared Amit Palekar the candidate of AAP for the Goa assembly elections. Before announcing the name for CM candidate Arvind Kejriwal said the party had chosen an "honest man" as the face of its campaign in the state.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.