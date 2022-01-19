Goa Assembly Elections 2022: NCP-Shiv Sena announce alliance in Goa

NCP-Shiv Sena announce the alliance in Goa, today "We made an offer to Congress to jointly contest Goa polls but in vain. They neither said yes nor no. NCP and Shiv Sena will jointly fight Goa polls, not all 40 seats, but a substantial number. The first list may be released tomorrow followed by other lists," said NCP leader Praful Patel.

Earlier, NCP leader Praful Patel hits out at Congress for not making an alliance with the party, the leader said Congress can't win the Goa assembly polls, "Congress thinks it can fight the Goa Assembly elections on its own. It is up to them. We are not talking to them anymore. NCP and Shiv Sena will fight this election together. NCP will definitely win a few seats in Goa."

However, the NCP and Shiv Sena tied their knot with each other ahead of the Goa polls. While Aam Aadmi Party is going to contest solo in the elections.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.