Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "People are excited to give chance to a new party and are looking for an honest alternative": Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is all set for upcoming assembly elections in Goa and Punjab, these two states are the main focus of the CM. His Aam Aadmi Party is the main party to contest in Goa and Punjab elections. After doing so much propaganda in Punjab, now Kejriwal will be inclined his focus on Goa.

Kejriwal visit Goa on Saturday and will stay there on Sunday too, where he launched a door-to-door campaign. The reports are coming that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a door-to-door election campaign in St. Andre assembly, North Goa.

During the visit, he also said, "People are excited to give chance to a new party and are looking for an honest alternative."

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party National Convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a door-to-door election campaign in the Kharar assembly, Mohali district. But as soon as he held the door-to-door champing the Election Commission issued a notice to the AAP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct because its leaders and workers are going in a group of more than five for door-to-door campaigning.

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.