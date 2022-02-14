Goa Assembly Elections 2022: People in Goa want a change now, says Amit Palekar AAP CM candidate

AAP's CM face Amit Palekar claimed that people in Goa want a change now. Talking to the media he said "People want change and today people are voting for change. First Congress looted, then BJP looted, then those elected from Congress went to BJP and looted together, both these parties are scared."

लोग बदलाव चाहते हैं और आज लोग बदलाव के लिए वोट कर रहे हैं। पहले कांग्रेस ने लूटा, फिर बीजेपी ने लूटा,​ फिर कांग्रेस से चुनकर आए बीजेपी में चले गए और साथ में लूटा, ये दोनों पार्टियां डरी हुई हैं: अमित पालेकर, गोवा में AAP के मुख्यमंत्री पद के उम्मीदवार #GoaAssemblyElectionspic.twitter.com/QrBkOxtAUW — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the voting in Goa has been started. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states. Goa reported 26.63 percent voter turnout till 11 am as the polling is underway in 40 assembly constituencies on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India. The polling for 40 Assembly seats in Goa began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm today.



