Goa Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi to address a mega rally in Goa on 10th February

PM Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Goa at 4 pm on 10 February, at Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa. It is reported that over 10,000 party workers will attend the rally. Not only this but 20 screens will be put in all South Goa constituencies, the PM is likely to announce a big package of announcements in the rally. According to reports, the BJP has selected Mapusa to cover party workers from the talukas of Bardez, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, and Tiswadi.

Also, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections PM Modi today is going to address voters of Rampur, Badaun, and Sambhal virtually. Yesterday he addressed a virtual rally in Bijnor, in which he urged the citizens to vote for India, not just for UP. He said “When you go to vote, remember that you are not only voting for UP, but also for the country. You are the voters of UP, but without the development of UP, India’s development is not possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.