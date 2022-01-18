Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "Political parties should adhere to Covid guidelines set by EC" says CM Pramod Sawant

Gao's chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that all the political parties should follow covid protocols given by the EC ahead of elections, "political parties should adhere to Covid guidelines set by the state government and Election Commission of India."

Earlier, Goa Forward Party filed a Complaint against chief minister Pramod Sawant with the Election Commission of India for allegedly violating poll norms at Ravindra Bhavan by organizing a felicitation program. He urged the secretary for art and culture to "take action" against Margao Ravindra Bhavan for violating the model code of conduct.

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.