Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Pramod Sawant finally speaks on the controversy over Utpal Parrikar's seat

After so many allegations and controversy, Goa CM Pramod Sawant finally spoke on Utpal Parrikar's matter, talking to the media the Goa CM said "some people who are not happy that an ordinary party worker has reached the top post in the state were spreading rumours that he was trying to end the legacy of the late Manohar Parrikar, a much loved BJP leader who died in 2019."

Recently in the view of Goa assembly elections, the BJP has not given the ticket to the son of late former CM Manohar Parrikar, from Panaji after which Utpal Parrikar decided to contest from the constituency independently and this created buzz in the Goa politics.

After which Pramod Sawant who is also badly get slammed for this, said "I entered politics under the guidance of late Manohar Parrikar. I got elected as MLA and was chosen as Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



