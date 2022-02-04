Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Goa for door-to-door campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Goa and has started door-to-door campaigning in Vasco along with Mormugao Congress candidate Sankalp Amonkar.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi visited Punjab ahead of the assembly polls. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present in the visit.

After this Gandhi addressed the “Navi Soch, Nava Punjab” virtual rally.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.