Goa Assembly Speaker denies congratulatory motion for Rahul Gandhi over Yatra

Panaji, March 27 Goa Legislative Assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Monday refused to consider a motion moved by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao to congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Alemao, speaking in the House, said that under rule 125 he had moved a congratulatory motion to congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra, in which he walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"This congratulatory motion is not allowed. Is it a crime to spread love and unity? He walked around four thousand kilometres," Alemao said.

Replying to him, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said that he doesn't feel that this issue should be considered. "It may be important for you (Congress), but for me it is not serious. You may have sympathy for him as party leader," Tawadkar said.

Alemao, pressing his demand, said that walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is not a normal thing, during which Rahul Gandhi spread love and unity.

Earlier, expressing happiness over the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress in Goa had said that it will bring a 'Wave of Change'.

The Congress leaders had congratulated Rahul Gandhi for achieving success in the Yatra.

"Tiranga has reached from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with a message of 'One India, United India'. I am feeling blessed to get an opportunity to participate in the same and walk with Rahul Gandhi," said Yuri Alemao.

