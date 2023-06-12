'Goa cabinet reshuffle decision comes under purview of CM'

Panaji, June 12 BJP's Goa desk in-charge C.T. Ravi on Monday said that the decision to reshuffle the Goa cabinet comes under the purview of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and not the party.

Speculation in the political circles of Goa that a reshuffle in the cabinet will take place to accommodate 3 MLAs among eight who had joined the BJP, has still not come into reality.

On September 14, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes joined the BJP, reducing Congress to 3 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

Since then, there were speculations that along with Kamat, two other MLAs will be inducted into the Cabinet.

However, even after 10 months of their joining, there is no sign of any reshuffle.

"Cabinet reshuffle and expansion is the chief minister's decision. Party can only suggest. If he asks we will give (our suggestion)," Ravi said on Monday.

"I am not the right person to speak on reshuffle. This can be answered by the Chief Minister," he said.

In April, Goa BJP state president Sadanand Tanavade had said that no discussion about reshuffle of Cabinet has taken place with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and hence, it is just a rumour spread in political circles.

Tanavade had said that they are also coming to know about it on the news and social media.

"The Chief Minister has a right to reshuffle. After taking such a decision, he tells the party. So far he has not told us anything of such, hence I consider this as a rumour," Tanavade, rejecting the reshuffle rumour, said.

The opposition in the state has alleged that these Congress rebel MLAs are quiet without demanding positions as they have been "paid". Besides, they are also facing disqualification petitions filed against them.

Amit Patkar, president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, had earlier said that these MLAs were paid huge amount of money by the BJP to switch party, and some were assured to give place in the cabinet.



