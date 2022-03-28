Goa CM, cabinet to take oath in PM, Shah, Nadda's presence

Panaji, March 28 Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and some members of his cabinet are scheduled to be sworn-in at a grand ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and a host of BJP leaders at an indoor stadium near Panaji on Monday.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m.

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium for the event, which is likely to be attended by several thousand guests. Seven Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also scheduled to attend apart from several central ministers.

The BJP has won 20 seats in the February 14 polls, just one short of a majority in the 40- member state Assembly. It also has support of five other MLAs three independent and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

