Goa CM, rly officials discuss other stretch of 'double tracking'

Panaji, May 16 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting with Southern Railway officials and discussed the double tracking of stretch between Collem to port town Vasco.

Double tracking has been proposed from Castle Rock in Karnataka to Vasco in Goa. However, the Supreme Court has set aside the clearance granted by the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for doubling the stretch from Castle Rock to Collem.

The Central Empowered Committee had expressed concern that doubling the railway track from Castle Rock to Collem would destroy the fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats, which was an internationally recognised biodiversity hotspot.

PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral and Railway officials were present for the meeting.

"Discussions were held regarding issues related with Railway Land, height of over bridge at Mangore hills and other issues," CMO tweeted.

"We discussed about 'over bridges' and other issues with Railway officials," PWD Minister told reporters here.

He said that discussion was held for the stretch from Collem to Vasco.

"Railway officials will take a step in regards to SC order, that can't be discussed here," Cabral said.

According to him there is no such order for a stretch from Collem to Vasco, hence the process will continue.

