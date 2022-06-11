Goa CM seeks Centre's assistance on coastal patrolling, cyber labs

Panaji, June 11 Goa being a coastal state is more vulnerable to crime like smuggling from sea and other routes and hence, it sought assistance from the Union government for better equipment for coastal patrol, mobile forensic labs, cyber labs in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

Sawant on Saturday attended the 25th Western Zonal Council Meeting Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Diu.

"Sought assistance from the Union Home Ministry regarding the verification of the marine fishermen, requested the UIDAI to keep the portal open to upload the details of additional fishermen who would come during next fishing season," Sawant said.

According to him, Goa being a coastal state is more vulnerable to crime like smuggling from sea and other routes, hence the assistance from the Union government has been sought to get better equipped in required areas.

