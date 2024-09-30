Goa Congress Criticizes CM Pramod Sawant's Government Over Bhutani Project Amid Centre's Summons for CM and Rane

Panjim : The Goa unit Congress party on Sunday slammed Goa’s BJP government and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on controversial Bhutani project in Sancoale, situated in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats region. The opposition claims that responsibility for the project ultimately rests with the Chief Minister’s office, accusing Sawant and Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vishwajit Rane of negligence in addressing local concerns. On other hand, Central leadership summons CM and Minister Vishwajit Rane over their statement on Monday.

According to congress, Bhutani Infra has received permission to construct multi-dwelling units at Savarfond, provoking significant backlash from residents who oppose the development due to its potential environmental impact.

Former Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar, currently overseeing Congress activities in Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, and Sikkim, has been vocal in his criticism. He accused Sawant and Rane of competing to exploit Goa. “If the Chief Minister and the TCP Minister remain in power, they will surely annihilate Goa,” he warned.

The issue has also been highlighted by Goa Forward Party President Vijay Sardesai, an MLA from Fatorda. Sardesai pointed out that the Chief Minister refused to engage with activists opposing the Bhutani project while attending a function sponsored by the very company at the center of the controversy. This has led him to question whether Sawant is prioritizing the interests of builders over those of the people of Goa. He emphasized that the Chief Minister should remember his electoral mandate comes from the citizens, not from unscrupulous developers.

Sardesai expressed concerns over the government’s failure to act on new revelations of irregularities surrounding the Bhutani project. He warned that the people of Goa are prepared to protest against what they see as the reckless destruction of their natural landscape.

The opposition’s sustained assault reflects a growing discontent among locals, who fear that unchecked development could irreparably damage the fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats. As tensions escalate, the Congress and its allies are rallying the community to resist further encroachment on their land, calling for accountability from those in power.

On other hand, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane have been summoned to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Monday, a senior functionary said.

When contacted, Sawant refused to comment on his Delhi visit but didn't deny that the party leaders had summoned him.

While the purpose of the meeting with the senior leaders has not been revealed, the development comes against the backdrop of a statement made by Rane recently.