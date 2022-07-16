Goa formulates schemes to preserve fertile soil

Panaji, 16 July Goa government has formulated two schemes to preserve the fertile cultivable soil in the state for agricultural purposes, Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik informed the Assembly.

In a written reply, Naik said that "Promotion of Organic farming" and "development of manures and fertilizers", are the two schemes implemented in the state.

Congress MLA Rodolfo Fernandes had asked about the plans to preserve the fertile cultivable soil and measures taken in that regard.

"The Government has formulated Schemes for preservation of fertility of soil, schemes are implemented for preservation of soil fertility," Naik said.

It further said that steps like promotion of Organic farming with components like assistance for purchase of Organic inputs, Organic farming Demonstration, assistance for conservation of traditional seed varieties for Organic farming and assistance for setting up of organic and Bio inputs production units has been taken.

Apart from this, farmers are encouraged to create model Organic farms and Promotion of Local farmers markets.

In regards to development of manures and fertilizers, the government, he said, is providing assistance for soil samples, assistance for use of soil Conditioner, assistance for use of Micronutrients and for installation of Biogas plants and Organic Manure Unit.

"Government is also giving assistance for Installation of the Vermi - compost Unit," Naik said.

