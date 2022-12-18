Goa governor extends wishes on eve of Liberation Day

Panaji, Dec 18 Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, December 19.

"On this glorious day in 1961, the last Portuguese Governor General surrendered to the victorious Indian Armed Forces, paving the way for freedom of Goa from the shackles of Portuguese Rule. This day of this year is also memorable as Goa completes the milestone of 61years of liberation. I feel proud to join this historic occasion of celebrating the momentous day of Goa's liberation. On this landmark day, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa," Pillai said in his message.

The Governor said that the journey of Goa's liberation was long and arduous.

"Freedom fighters from Goa and from other parts of India underwent numerous sufferings and sacrifices in their struggle for emancipation. It is only appropriate that on this historic day, we salute the brave and valiant soldiers as well as the spirited and selfless freedom fighters. Let us also pay homage to all those great souls who laid down their valuable life for the freedom of Goa," he said.

