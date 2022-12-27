Goa: Oppn leaders meet to chalk out strategy for taking on state govt during short assembly session

Dissatisfied over the decision of the Goa Assembly Speaker to hold a short duration of the upcoming winter session of the Legislative Assembly, the seven Opposition leaders met on Monday to discuss joint floor management strategies to grill the BJP led State government and submit a memorandum to the speaker.

All opposition leaders, including Goa Forward Party MLA Vijay Sardesai, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Venzi Viegas and Cruz Silva, and Revolutionary Goa Party MLA Viresh Borkar met at around 4 pm at the chamber of Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

The four-day winter session of the Goa Legislative Assembly has been convened from January 16, 2023, to January 19, 2023. The notification of shortening the Third session of the Eight Goa Legislative Assembly was announced on December 15 by the Goa Assembly Speaker.

The opposition criticised the State government for the short session duration and for not including private members' working days.

In Goa, the Congress has 3 MLAs, followed by 2 from the AAP and one from Goa Forward and Revolutionary Goans. The BJP currently has 33 MLAs in a House of 40 in Goa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor