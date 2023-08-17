Goa Police arrests Kenyan nationals for overstaying in India

Panaji, Aug 17 Goa Police on Thursday arrested two Kenyan nationals for allegedly overstaying in India.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that Anjuna Police arrested two Kenyan ladies for overstaying in India.

“The accused are identified as Lucy Mumbai Irara (39) and Mary Nafula Wanjala (27),” the police said.

Police said that both were found staying in India without valid passport and visa.

The offense is registered under sections 7(1)(3)(iii) of Foreigners Order 1948, Sec. 3(2)(a) & 6 (a) of Passport Entry into India rules 1950 & Sec. 3 r/w 4 of Passport Entry Act 1920 punishable U/s 14 of Foreigners Act 1946.

Police are further investigating the case.

