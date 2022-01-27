Goa polls: Pramod Sawant files nomination from Sanquelim, says will win

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Sanquelim Assembly constituency.

Sawant expressed confidence of winning from Sanquelim with a "big margin".

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "Once again I've filed nomination from Sanquelim constituency. BJP will win the constituency with a big margin and I will be elected from here again."

"The workers and I are confident. We are coming back to power in Goa in 2022 with 22 plus seats," he added.

Yesterday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the remaining six candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Goa, which are scheduled for February this year.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

