Goa pro-tem Speaker administers oath to 39 MLAs

Panaji, March 15 Pro-tem Speaker of Goa Assembly Ganesh Gaonkar on Tuesday presided over the oath-taking ceremony of 39 MLAs of the newly elected state Legislative Assembly.

Gaonkar, a two-term BJP MLA from the Sanvordem Assembly constituency, was appointed and administered oath as a pro-tem Speaker by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Monday.

The BJP has 20 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly, with just one short of a simple majority. The party, however, has received letters of unconditional support by three independent MLAs and the two-member Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

The Congress managed to win just 10 seats.

