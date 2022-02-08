Goa TMC writes to Chief Electoral Officer to prohibit Congress' Priyanka Gandhi from campaigning

Trinamool Congress' Goa unit has written a letter to Chief Electoral Officer demanding to prohibit Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from campaigning in the state, alleging that she flouted COVID-19 norms during the election campaign in Navelim Assembly constituency on February 7.

The party has claimed that supporters and leaders of Congress were not wearing face masks, not observing social distancing norms and had gathered in large numbers.

Citing the election commission's guidelines of 50 per cent capacity in indoor or outdoor rallies, the party said, "Such reckless and callous behaviour by the INC is condemnable."

"Conducting such door-to-door campaigns and flouting the Covid norms shall drastically endanger the health and safety of the people of Goa," TMC said.

It further alleged that Priyanka and other unidentified members, supporters or leaders of Congress violated COVID guidelines adding that "its members should not be given further permissions to organize rallies, meetings, etc."

The TMC also asked the Chief Electoral Officer to register an FIR against the concerned violators. The TMC also demanded to suspend or withdraw the recognition of INC as a National party under Paragraph 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 for violating the Commission's directions.

"Take strict and immediate action against members of the INC, including but not limited to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860, including but not limited to registering a First Information Report against aforesaid persons," the letter read.

"Suspend or withdraw the recognition of INC as a National party as per Paragraph 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. Refrain from permitting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the INC to conduct any further meetings, rallies, etc, as per para 8(1)(16) of the Covid Revised Broad Guidelines, 2022," it added.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

