Goa to introduce app-based taxi service

Panaji, July 14 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday told the Assembly that the government will introduce an app-based taxi service in the coastal state.

Responding to a question of member Delilah Lobo, he said that app-based taxi service will be implemented taking all into confidence.

"App-based taxi service is only the solution. I am telling this in the interest of Goa taxi owners and for long run without app-based service, we will not survive. Don't oppose app-based taxi service... we are ready to give this service. We will take all stakeholders in confidence," Sawant said.

Sawant said that taxi owners don't use meters. "They keep meters off, so even tracking can't take place. We had given subsidies on meters considering they will use it, but they are not using it," he said.

"Government has given them (taxi owners) Rs 11,000 as full subsidy for the meter, but they are not using it. They cheat even tourists, we need to be serious about this. If we need the tourism industry for the long run, then we need to think about this area. I have sympathy for taxi owners, and if anyone is interested to venture into this business, we need to encourage them," he said.

While discussing the taxi meter issue, members from the opposition benches asked the government to fine those not using the meters.

