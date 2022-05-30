Goa's BJP spokespersons' Pushpa pose goes viral

Panaji, May 30 A photo of BJP spokesperson in the pose of movie 'Pushpa' has gone viral, signalling the opposition that they will not bend to their criticism and allegations.

The recently appointed six spokespersons in Pushpa pose (mai jukega nahi... I will not bow down) have thrown a challenge to the opposition conveying that they will give befitting reply.

Urfan Mulla, one of the spokesperson, told that the photo gives out a clear message: "We want to tell the opposition that we will never bend before them, be it now or at election time. We will reply to their allegations and criticism," Mulla said.

During the recently held State Executive meeting of the BJP, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant advised the party workers not to sit idle as opposition will wake up during elections.

"Don't be in an idle position, considering we don't have opposition. They will wake up at the last moment (during the election). We should not give them opportunity (to target us)," Sawant had said.

Responding to whether BJP would bend at all, Mulla said that they are at war footing to tackle the opposition. "We are ready every time to tackle opposition. It is not only at the time of election, but even now, we will not bend," Mulla said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor