Goa’s power demand greater than supply: Power Minister

Panaji, Aug 8 Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said on Tuesday that the power demand of the state, mostly during peak hours, is greater than supply from the tied up power sources to the coastal state.

Dhavalikar informed the Assembly that from March 2022 to 2023, the state government purchased 16,60,59,113 units from Indian Energy Exchange through M/s NVVNL.

“In 2020-21, around 10,59,54,665 units and in 2021-22, around 12,61,15,374 units were purchased,” he said.

Dhavalikar was replying to a starred question raised by Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira and AAP MLA Cruz Silva.

The opposition MLAs had asked whether the power demand of the state is greater than the supply, to which the Power Minister said, “The power demand of the state mostly during peak hours is greater than the supply from tied up power sources to Goa.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor