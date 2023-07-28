Godavari level continues to rise at Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad, July 28 Godavari river remained in spate and was flowing above the second danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam on Friday.

With continued inflows from upstream, the water level crossed 50 feet Friday afternoon. The second warning was issued at 48 feet on Thursday.

Authorities were discharging 12.2 lakh cusecs of water downstream. The continued rise in water level has triggered panic among people living in the low-lying areas downstream.

Officials said if the water level rises to 53 feet, a third warning signal will be issued.

Authorities in the temple town in Bhadradri Kothagudem district have opened rehabilitation centres in nine mandals (blocks).

According to District Collector Priyanka Ala, 14 rehabilitation centres are functioning. She said people from 44 habitations were evacuated and relocated to these centres.

Irrigation Department officials say that water level may reach even 60 feet. Authorities have identified villages which may be inundated if the water level rises to 60 feet and taken steps for their evacuation.

The Collector said they were ready to face any situation. She dismissed rumours that the embankment had weakened. She recalled that the situation was effectively tackled last year when the water level had reached 71.6 feet.

