Governor-CM ties continue to sour in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 13 The stalemate between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday hit a new high when the former questioned the governments decisions. He also cited lack of transparency in selecting teachers for sending them to Singapore for training, and choosing to ignore all misdeeds of senior police officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

In a missive to the Chief Minister, Purohit questioned the appointment of a "tainted" person as chairperson of Punjab Infotech, saying he was accused in property grabbing and kidnapping cases.

The Governor sought the criteria and details of the entire selection process of Principals for sending them to Singapore as there were allegations of "no transparency".

"Please also give detail if it (criteria) was widely published throughout Punjab. As per news reports since the first batch has come back, please let me have details of total expenditure incurred on travelling and boarding, lodging and expenses towards training," said the Governor.

"In one of the letters addressed to me you had mentioned that because of the heavy mandate by the people of Punjab you are the CM, I fully agree with you on this count but you should also keep it in mind that people of the state elected you for running the administration as per the Constitution and not as per whims and fancies," the Governor told Mann.

"As per Article 167 of the Constitution of India you are bound to furnish me full details and information asked by me, but you have not furnished the same and never cared to reply and treated all my queries with contempt.

"To maintain cordial relations I have not revealed these letters to press because I thought you will fulfil the mandate of the Constitution but now it appears to me that you have decided to ignore my letters and I am compelled to release these letters to the press/media," said the Governor.

The Governor questioned the government's silence over his letter regarding non-disbursal of scholarship and to remove the illegally appointed Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Raising the issue of former Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the Governor accused the Chief Minister of choosing to ignore all misdeeds of the officer and promoting him.

"You have not only promoted him but also posted him as Commissioner of Jalandhar and that too the orders being issued just before January 26, knowing very well that Governor is to unfurl the national flag at Jalandhar. I had to instruct the DGP that the officer concerned should maintain distance during the ceremony. On this issue it seems that this officer was your blue-eyed boy and you chose to ignore facts that were brought to your notice by this office," he said.

The Governor said he had questioned the presence of Naval Aggarwal in meetings of senior officers, where sensitive and confidential matters of security of the country are discussed.

"I have not received any reply till date. My letters asking for details of advertisements where you were asked for complete details is also perhaps lying in cold storage.

"There are many other points but I have chosen to highlight five sensitive and important points covering safety and security of the state and country. The information about these points was asked by me besides two points already asked by me."

"The entire information which has been sought by me may at least now be furnished within a fortnight. If you fail to provide this information within the stipulated time period as already sufficient time has passed I will be compelled to take legal advice for further action, since I am duty bound to protect the Constitution," the Governor warned.

