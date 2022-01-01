Governor functioning under BJP's pressure: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 1 Blaming Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for 'deliberate' and 'inordinate' delay in clearing the file regarding regularisation of services of contractual employees, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said categorically that the Governor being the Constitutional head of the state is functioning under the political pressure of the BJP in the wake of the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Addressing the media here, Channi said the Chief Secretary and even he himself had personally met the Governor to get the file cleared, adding that earlier he thought the Governor might be busy elsewhere, but now "it is crystal clear that he is unnecessarily sitting over the file".

Channi said, "It is the question of future of several employees who have been anxiously waiting for a day when their services would be regularised, at par with their peers working in the state government."

The Chief Minister also said the state government has already got this legislation passed in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha after thoroughly working out all the modalities to pave way for the regularisation of these contractual employees with utmost care and caution.

Without mincing words, Channi said that come what may, if the need be, he would not hesitate to stage a dharna in front of the Raj Bhawan along with his Cabinet colleagues and party MLAs to safeguard the legitimate rights of the employees.

Earlier, Channi had outlined the major pro-people initiatives taken by his government during 100 days in power like setting up of several chairs in the names of eminent personalities such as Bhagwan Valmiki, Guru Ravidass, Bhagat Kabir, Bhagwan Parshuram, Bhai Jaita (Baba Jiwan Singh), B.R. Ambdekar and Bhai Makhan Shah Lubaana, besides setting up exclusive research centre for three epics Ramayana, Mahabharats and Bhagavad Gita.

Replying to a query on establishing another chair in the name of Shaheed Udham Singh Sunam, Channi assured that he would certainly get this issue examined for setting up a chair in recognition of the enormous contribution of the iconic revolutionary in the national freedom struggle.

Emphasising the need to intensify efforts to boost employment avenues for the unemployed youth, Channi said his government is already in an advanced stage of implementing the Employment Guarantee Scheme, which would be announced soon as the modalities in this regard have already been cleared.

He also said the process for regularisation of services of 4,587 'safai sewaks' and sewer men working on contract in various urban local bodies is already underway as the notification in this behalf has already been issued.

Replying to a query, Channi said investigation by the special investigation team (SIT) into the sacrilege cases are underway and the case would reach its logical end at the earliest.

Likewise, all the big sharks in drug mafia would also be dealt with severely as per the law of the land, he said.

Referring to the recent alleged sacrilege case at the Golden Temple, Channi said his government has already offered support and cooperation to the SGPC, which is conducting a probe into the matter at its own level.

