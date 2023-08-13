Governor has nothing to do with anti-NEET bill, says TN Health Minister

Chennai, Aug 13 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the Governor R.N. Ravi has nothing to do with the anti-National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) bill and that the bill was with the President of India for approval.

The Health Minister was responding to the statement of the Governor in a programme on Saturday where he said that he will never give assent to the anti-NEET bill passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly.

“He has nothing to do with the bill and there is no need for his consent,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that the state legislative assembly had readopted the bill that sought exemption for the state of Tamil Nadu from NEET after the Governor had returned it.

He said that if the President of India is satisfied with the anti-NEET bill and if approval is given, that information will be shared with the Governor.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and the ruling DMK have been at loggerheads on several issues and NEET is one of them.

