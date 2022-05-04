Govt happy that Indian wheat exports increasing, 11 LMT exported in April

New Delhi, May 4 The government on Wednesday expressed happiness that Indian farmers are gaining from increased exports of wheat that is meeting the large-scale demand surge in view of the Russia-Ukraine war and said that more and more countries are giving market access for Indian wheat.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been the largest exporters of wheat in the international markets. Ever since the war broke out in late February, the supply has been disrupted with increase in demand.

Indian traders have been buying wheat directly from the farmers at increased prices leading to a shortfall in government procurement.

"In Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat etc. farmers are selling to traders/exporters at prices (Rs 21-24 per kg) better than MSP (Rs 20.15 per kg) while in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh production is lesser due to early summer and shrivel grain," an official said.

Wheat export in 2019-20 was 2.17 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) that had increased to 21.55 LMT in 2020-21, which in turn increased to 72.15 LMT in 2021-22. "This season, about 40 LMT wheat has been contracted for export and about 11 LMT has already been exported in April 2022," he said.

Similarly, rice export was 94.90 LMT in 2019-20; 177.79 LMT in 2020-21 and 211.87 LMT in 2021-22.

"We are happy that they are getting higher prices. For now, Indian farmers are benefitting from the small window in the international market as Argentinean wheat is expected to hit the global market in June," Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told media persons here.

Stating that due to all out efforts by the government, most of the countries, including Egypt and Turkey have given market access to India (for wheat), Pandey said, "There are two countries from Europe - Italy and France - that too are likely to grant market access to India for wheat selling."

Pandey informed the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Exports Authority (APEDA) is going to take a delegation of traders to some countries to discuss wheat exports.

"Farmers, traders are also holding some quantities, expecting higher prices of wheat after some months," he said.

